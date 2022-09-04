President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is essentially another tax we U.S. citizens will have to pay.

Students sign a contract for a loan to attend universities and colleges. Many of them, in my view, graduate with worthless degrees that provide little or no return in the job market or no job at all. Why should taxpayers be responsible for the poor choices that these students have made?

Then, add in Biden’s advocacy and federal subsidies for all-electric cars, the purchase of which could force taxpayers into thousands of dollars of additional debt that they can’t afford because they’re still paying for student loan forgiveness.

Could I buy an electric automobile and give the payment book to Aviator Joe?

Richard Rutter

Manheim Township