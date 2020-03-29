Well, hallelujah, Joe Biden is here to save us.

He announced that March 23, he’ll begin “daily briefings” to combat the “false and misleading statements” coming from President Donald Trump on the COVID-19 crisis.

He calls on Trump to “start putting the full weight of the federal government behind finding fast, safe and effective treatments.” What insight. The words of a true statesman reaching for a new level of banality.

The only help private-citizen-with-zero-authority Biden is offering is to help himself to the presidency.

If ever, in the history of our republic, there has ever been a more heartless, a more nauseating, a more despicable display of partisan pandering than this, I am unaware. To take a worldwide health crisis to purposefully sow dissent among the American people while exploiting the deaths of thousands and potentially millions to score political points is beyond my imagination.

C. David Kramer

Warwick Township