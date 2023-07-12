Reading the July 5 issue of LNP | LancasterOnline, at the bottom of Page A8, I saw a news brief about four immigrants, including an infant, who died while attempting to cross the Rio Grande in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass.

My question is: Why was this not front-page news? Where are all the Democrats concerned about kids in cages? Why isn’t U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez going down there and putting on a fake crying act, like she did when Donald Trump was president?

The fact is that people are dying because of President Joe Biden’s bad policies, and no one cares — especially Democratic politicians.

During the Trump presidency, border policies were front-page news, but since we now have a Democratic president, the problem is ignored. Heaven help us.

John Andes

Manor Township