Every president swears an oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution grants the authority and responsibility to the president to protect the security of the United States.

I believe we have a lawless president and Cabinet that disregard the safety and welfare of American citizens.

Some examples: The border “challenge”; leaving about 400 Americans in the hands of terrorists in Afghanistan; pressuring the former Afghan president to lie about the Taliban successes; bad energy edicts that again make us more dependent on Saudi Arabia; and begging the Saudi leadership to turn on the oil spigots.

And just when America believes that President Joe Biden’s blunders can’t get any worse, Biden’s administration considers settling a ridiculous lawsuit from Latinos who crossed our border illegally and were separated from family members. And the first offer, according to The Wall Street Journal, is $450,000 per person and $900,000 max for a family! As Americans struggle to put food on the table because of skyrocketing inflation and energy costs, we’re potentially going to shower “Biden Bucks” on people who broke our laws.

If this insanity does happen, I believe we’ll see an unimaginable border surge. The next lawsuit may involve the 5,000 Haitians left under the El Paso, Texas, bridge with no food or water. Then maybe the million or so cramped into overcrowded detention facilities under deplorable conditions. We may become a country of poverty-stricken Americans paying billions to lawbreakers.

I believe that freedom of speech, assembly and religion are disappearing. American sovereignty, gone! Former President Barack Obama’s pledge to fundamentally change America is happening.

But, hey, at least Biden doesn’t send nasty tweets!

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township