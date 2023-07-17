I don’t know how many times I’ve heard President Joe Biden say that “trickle-down economics” has failed the American middle class because it “simply doesn’t work.”

Now I’m beginning to have a better understanding of why he feels that way. One of the emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop may refer to Joe Biden being the “big guy” who gets a 10% share of a business deal. A mere 10%, Joe? If you are indeed the “big guy” to which the email refers, perhaps you should have put your hand out for a more respectable 25%, 30%, 35% or 40% cut — an amount that some American taxpayers have to fork out — and then you would undoubtedly have your belief drastically altered!

Tom Mannon

Warwick Township