The First Amendment guarantees freedom of expression by prohibiting Congress from restricting the press or rights of individuals to speak freely.

In my view, free speech under President Joe Biden’s administration has been a major problem. And now Biden has created a Disinformation Governance Board to “fact-check” our free speech!

Biden appears to have no respect for our U.S. Constitution. What legal right does he have to seemingly violate the First Amendment and “monitor” our fundamental rights? Americans aren’t ignorant; we don’t need to be controlled and censored.

It’s interesting that this board was created after Elon Musk, who advocates for free speech on social media, made a move to purchase Twitter.

This board smacks of politics and a furtherance of the Democratic agenda to control the rights of Americans. The Biden administration and liberals apparently don’t want Americans discussing their mismanagement of our country, especially as the midterm elections approach.

Putting the Disinformation Governance Board under the Department of Homeland Security is also hysterical. That department, in my view, is so mismanaged when it comes to providing any factual information or truth to the American people. The department is the epitome of misinformation and should be investigated.

Our elected officials have a responsibility to protect the citizens that they represent. They need to immediately disband the Disinformation Governance Board. We the taxpayers should not have to fund a board that I view as unconstitutional and an attack on our First Amendment rights.

Marie Donnelly

East Hempfield Township