I heard that President Joe Biden ordered all public and military buildings to fly U.S. flags at half-staff through today as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragic Tennessee school shooting.

I have not heard of Biden ordering the same show of respect for the victims of the R.M. Palmer plant explosion in West Reading.

What is the difference? I doubt that Biden believes that the six lives lost in Tennessee were more heroic or valuable than the seven lost in West Reading. Rather, I think that Biden’s reasoning was to keep the Tennessee shooting on people’s minds for four days in order to further his gun control ambitions.

John Null

East Hempfield Township 

