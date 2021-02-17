I think it’s time for doctors and nurses to vehemently protest the “softening” of some southern border patrols and the halt of fencing construction at the border under President Joe Biden. We are in a pandemic. Doctors and nurses have worked to the point of exhaustion and have died caring for COVID-19 patients. This is not the time, if ever, to turn more of a blind eye to who is coming into the country.

In my view, Biden’s executive orders issued Jan. 20 were made without an ounce of common sense. Biden seemingly refuses to analyze the results of his actions.

Then Biden halted the Keystone XL pipeline project, eliminating thousands of potential jobs. I doubt he cares, just as I doubt he cares about our health or security by ignoring illegal immigration at the southern border.

On Jan. 28, Biden rescinded the Mexico City Policy, which was a ban on U.S. government funding for foreign nonprofits that perform or promote abortions. This move came from our “devout Catholic” president. I’d like to opt out of my tax dollars being used this way. I guess the Hyde Amendment doesn’t apply to foreign countries.

Members of Congress may as well go home. The president doesn’t need you. I read the executive orders. There are major issues that require debate with both parties. Transparency and bipartisanship are lacking. A country that is ruled by executive orders that are, in my view, radical for 50% of the citizens will never be united as President Biden continues his fiats.

Helen Cusick

East Lampeter Township