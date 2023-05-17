When the article announcing last week’s civil judgment against former President Donald Trump appeared at the top of last Wednesday’s front page, I wondered where I might find the article about the congressional investigation of the Biden family's finances, since U.S. House Republicans had already promised a press conference. That article came the next day, and you are to be forgiven if you missed it, because it appeared on the bottom half of Page A7 with the headline “A Smoking Gun?”

The article, written by Associated Press reporter Farnoush Amiri, takes pains to add qualifiers and to present the matter from a pro-Biden point of view. Phrases such as “what they say,” “without evidence” and “according to the GOP” are liberally applied to comments by Republicans. These qualifiers are noticeably absent regarding responses from the White House and an attorney for Hunter Biden.

The article fails to mention that the Bidens “intentionally sought to hide, confuse, and conceal their influence peddling schemes, but bank records don’t lie,” as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said. “From the thousands of records we’ve obtained so far, we know the Biden family set up over a dozen companies when Joe Biden was vice president. The Bidens engaged in many intentionally complicated financial transactions to hide these payments and avoid scrutiny.”

Has Hunter Biden or any other family member ever said what goods or services were exchanged for the millions received? Has anyone ever asked? The article by Amiri does not indicate that she asked. It seems like a fundamental question. If everything is above board, why the obfuscation?

Mark Bunner

East Petersburg