How is it going? Inflation hit a 30-year high. President Joe Biden has tried to blame high food costs on the fact that just a few food conglomerates have cornered the market, yet these same suppliers have been around for decades.

Biden blames gas prices on the producers. Maybe shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline and attacking other U.S. energy producers could be the cause. Meanwhile, removing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline essentially benefits Russia and makes Germany more dependent on Russia.

In my view, Biden is lying about Georgia’s new voting laws being “Jim Crow 2.0.” And does anybody really believe that the 2020 mail-in ballots were all verified as legitimate and that fraud didn’t possibly occur?

Biden states that the economy is going good and uses the stock market as an example when it helps his narrative. His approval rating is bad, so he says, “I don’t believe the polls.”

What about the southern border? It seems that only American citizens are required to have vaccination proof to travel, while the Biden administration essentially allows immigrants to cross the border illegally and then transports some of them to other states.

I’m worried about where Biden’s foreign policy is going to get us. And, yes, what is Hunter Biden’s laptop going to lead to?

And you thought Donald Trump was bad?

John Nickle

Manheim Township