The list of crises created since President Joe Biden took office is getting uncomfortably long: the deadly botched withdrawal from Afghanistan; one of the largest intakes of immigrants crossing the border illegally in U.S. history; the worst inflation in 40 years; empty store shelves due to supply-chain issues; and the fact that more Americans have now died of COVID-19 under Biden than died under Trump, even though Biden had three vaccines at the start of his presidency.

I believe that Biden will go down as the worst president of all time.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata