November’s election is the most important in decades. Will we remain a nation with individual freedoms of choice, or will we be controlled by far-left socialists who have hijacked the Democratic Party ?

Joe Biden is a flawed candidate. Not only is he the oldest to ever be nominated for president, but he appears to me to have cognitive issues that should concern everyone. He will be 78 on Nov. 20, which is hardly the time to be taking on the demands of leading the free world.

Biden was considered a moderate. No longer. His declared platform seems to include every radical idea the left has come up with. He is either pandering to the extremes of his party to get votes or he has no real core values. Both may be true.

In a recent meeting with Muslim leaders, Biden promised they would have a voice in his administration. He said, “We all come from the same root here, in terms of our fundamental basic beliefs.” Really, Joe? Pure pandering.

This is some of Biden’s agenda:

— He would fully support abortion by codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law and restoring federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

— He would end President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, by some measures costing the average family of four $2,000.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

— He has moved left on health care, adopting some of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ socialistic agenda and moving closer to “universal health care.”

— He favors stiffer federal gun control measures and redirecting some police funding.

— He “believes (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s) Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face.”

— He wants to create a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.

— His platform calls for a U.S. return to the Iran nuclear deal.

Ginny Feenstra

Upper Leacock Township