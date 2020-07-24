I came upon a pastor the other day who was pointing the finger at our president, saying he is immoral. All the while, he was saying he might vote for Joe Biden.

I find it difficult to believe he would stoop so low as to vote for someone who accepts the taking of the lives of unborn children.

I know President Donald Trump was a sinner before he was — according to James Dobson — born again.

However, Jesus gives us a clear picture of two different individuals in Luke 18:11-14: “The Pharisee, standing by himself, prayed thus: ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other men, extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even like this tax collector.’ But the tax collector stood at a distance. He would not even look up to heaven, but beat his breast and said, ‘God, have mercy on me, a sinner.’ ‘I tell you that this man, rather than the other, went home justified before God.’ ”

At the judgment seat of Christ, I would rather be in President Donald Trump’s shoes.

Paul Buckwalter

Manheim Township