I have seen pieces from various media outlets blaming President Joe Biden for the rising price of fossil fuels in the United States. In my view, these pieces were mostly politically expedient propaganda to appeal to certain voting groups.

In 2015, Republicans in Congress were able to repeal a ban on crude oil exports that had been in place since the energy crises of the 1970s. The United States now exports millions of barrels of crude oil a day.

This repeal was done amid calls to increase drilling in the name of U.S. energy independence. Oil companies saw their profits go up as they sold their crude oil to the highest bidder.

American consumers, whom the export ban was meant to protect, saw constantly rising prices when the ban was lifted.

Locally, when the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline was still in the proposal stage, I attended a public information event at which I was assured that the natural gas it would transport was not going to be exported. I was told that the pipeline would go to Delaware, because that is where the refineries are. After the pipeline was in the ground, we learned that the natural gas would indeed be exported.

So when you hear politicians and fossil fuel industry people invoking patriotism and American energy independence to get their way, ask them, “How do the current exports of crude oil and natural gas help anyone other than greedy corporations?”

Brian Resh

Martic Township