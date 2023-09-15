In Hans Christian Andersen’s short story, “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” we are told of a king who is duped by a pair of dishonest people who pretend to weave a “supernatural” garment that cannot be seen by anyone who is stupid or incompetent. Of course, all of the king’s subjects, as well as the king himself, admire these “supernatural” clothes until an innocent boy publicly declares, “The king is naked!”

This is where the United States is today.

It is so obvious that President Joe Biden is not capable of leading this great country. And yet the powers that be, including doctors, refuse to state the obvious: Joe Biden is not capable of performing the duties of the presidency.

I could add other names to the list of people of influence in our government who meet the same criteria, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell being the most obvious.

I am almost 80 years old myself. I am in excellent health, have a clear mind and can do any activity that a 50-year-old can perform. But I do not have the stamina needed to run a major company, much less this country.

For such a great country as the United States to be facing the choice of voting for either Joe Biden or Donald Trump is a travesty. Come on, America, we can do better than this.

Gerald J. Claes

East Hempfield Township