I find it difficult to believe when Joe Biden says he’s going to come up with a health care plan that is actually going to work this time around. With his more than 40 years in Washington, it is impossible for Biden to claim he is a candidate of change when President Donald Trump has, in my view, done more in four years for our health care system than Biden has ever done.

The former vice president served as a key contributor in creating a health care system that was unworkable and needed to be reconstructed.

Biden says he will essentially keep the disastrous “Obamacare” and just expand on it. His ultimate goal might be a government-run takeover of private health insurance, which would degrade the quality of care we receive.

I believe President Trump is taking the right approach by giving people more options and more freedom by letting states individually decide how to best handle their health care. After all, this is America. And we are at our best when we are able to exercise our freedoms.

Marie Donnelly

East Hempfield Township