We learn some of our most important lessons as young adults. So, for all the former and current students who were promised college loan relief and voted for Democrats, here is an important lesson: You got “played.”

Think of the timing of the loan forgiveness announcement. Right before the midterms, the Democrats announced the loan forgiveness plan and essentially bought your vote. President Joe Biden and his team knew it was probably unconstitutional and knew that any significant challenges to the plan would occur after the election. This gave you an incentive to vote for a Democratic candidate based on what appeared to be a “great deal” for you.

But it was a ruse.

The key thing to learn from this is that Biden and his team didn’t care about you or how your emotions would be whipsawed. They just cared about securing your vote and staying in power.

Do not be angry at the U.S. Supreme Court or groups that legally challenged the loan forgiveness program. You should be angry at the people who organized this ruse and have put you through this emotional roller coaster, with little regard for you other than to grab your vote.

Remember how Biden and his administration used you the next time you vote in 2024.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township