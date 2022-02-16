Has the Biden administration seen or understood the word “enabling”?

One dictionary defines enabling as supplying with the means or opportunity to do something; to sanction or permit.

Drug addiction is a disease requiring medical, psychological and occupational treatment — not the providing of the means to further its path.

Safe smoking kits and safe injection sites are enablers, and they are supported by the Biden administration. I believe this is another blatant example of your hard-earned tax dollars at work!

Where is common sense?

Phyllis Eckenrode

West Donegal Township