It can be argued that James Buchanan is the worst president in American history. In his 1961 book “The Coming Fury,” famed author and historian Bruce Catton lays out the events leading up to the start of the Civil War. Readers are usually left with unfavorable impressions of Buchanan.

There is another president from Pennsylvania who I believe is even worse than the 15th president, and that would be President Joe Biden.

While campaigning for president, Biden was adamant about ending the use of fossil fuels. There’s not enough space here to get into commodities and futures markets, but you can’t cancel pipeline projects, cancel oil drilling leases, stop drilling on federal land and limit offshore drilling without affecting the price of fuel at the pump.

Former President Donald Trump (like him or hate him) did the exact opposite and we had $2 gas.

Oil and natural gas are the energy sources that keeps us healthy and warm, powering industry and logistics everywhere. Lower the cost of fuel and inflation eases.

I believe that Biden wants to hurt and punish us for being a successful, thriving nation. I believe that he would like us all to buy electric vehicles and solar panels, because he somehow thinks that removing a mountain to mine for rare-earth minerals is better than drilling a hole in the ground.

There are many other reasons to not like Biden, but because of his war on fossil fuels, I believe that he is the worst president in American history.

Dale Horst

Elizabeth Township