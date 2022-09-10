President Joe Biden used Philadelphia’s Independence Hall as a backdrop to call the half of our country that doesn’t agree with him a “threat to American democracy.” Perhaps he should look in the mirror. In my view, the administration of the “great unifier” is the prime shredder of our Constitution.

Who ignores immigration law, leaving our border porous for immigrants, drugs, criminals and sex traffickers to illegally pour in? Who gives folks free benefits while taxpayers foot the bill?

Who politicizes and weakens our military? Who seemingly weaponizes our Justice Department? Who destroyed our energy independence, leaving us vulnerable?

Which party wants to potentially pack the U.S. Supreme Court if it can’t get rulings that suit it?

All of this, combined with high inflation and supply shortages, creates a war on the middle class and senior citizens on a fixed income.

Look in the mirror, Joe.

Bob Bruhn

Lititz