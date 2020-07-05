Clearly there is a reason this is Joe Biden’s third run for the presidency. The two times before, the Democratic Party didn’t think he was a suitable candidate.

“Obamacare” skyrocketed health care premiums for some middle-class Pennsylvanians, and now Biden seemingly wants another shot at fixing the Obama administration’s own disastrous policy.

It’s clear as day that Biden’s advisers are keeping him mostly hidden from cameras, hoping that America will forget his decadeslong record of failure regarding our health care system. Biden’s advisers have no choice but to hide him. Biden is a disaster waiting to happen, and I am very much looking forward to the first time he comes face to face with President Donald Trump in a debate.

At this crucial time of our country’s recovery from a worldwide pandemic, we need a president who can navigate us through a tough resurgence and bring us back to true American greatness.

Elizabeth Jackson

East Drumore Township