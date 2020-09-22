People fighting in the streets. Black Lives Matter folks trading blows with far-right militia members. Protesters dead in Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin. A nation divided.

President Abraham Lincoln, paraphrasing Jesus, said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Lincoln was referring to the issue of slavery, but today the United States is divided on a number of issues, and it almost seems like we are headed toward another civil war.

President Donald Trump is responsible for setting a tone of civil discourse. But, since the day he took office, he has been a divider and not a uniter. He has seemingly sown the seeds of violence with his inflammatory speech.

Why? Why might Trump want to see this nation destroy itself with violence? Why might he want to see people killing each other in the streets? Does witnessing the gradual collapse of civil society feed his instability? Does a weak America make him look strong? Is he actually an agent of Russia or some other foreign power? Is he simply morally bankrupt?

On Nov. 3, the American people have the opportunity to elect former Vice President Joe Biden as president. Biden has been around a long time. I see that as a definite advantage. We know who he is. He is a man of faith. Morally upright. Loyal to the United States. A true public servant. A uniter and not a divider. Vote for Biden and help set our ship of state on the right course again.

Sandra Knaub

Warwick Township