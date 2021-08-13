No New Testament author, or Jesus, is on record opposing abortion. And no mention of abortionists is to be found in the nine circles of hell in Dante’s “Inferno.” Nevertheless, seemingly in thrall to a cult of the fetus, some Roman Catholic bishops — with a zeal that might have made Torquemada proud — want to deny President Joe Biden Holy Communion for not pushing to overturn a woman’s access to legal abortion.

I little remember Biden’s faith being raised as an issue during the presidential campaign. We were making progress, so I thought. President Biden recognizes, as he must, that he is president of not only the 22% of Americans who identify as Catholic, but of all Americans. A majority of Americans, even among Catholics, medical groups and human rights organizations, do not oppose abortion.

At odds with Roman Catholic Church doctrine, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the death penalty does not violate the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment — not a conviction that I share. Yet it generates little public discussion that, in 2018, the Vatican officially changed the Catechism of the Roman Catholic Church regarding the death penalty, calling capital punishment “an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person” and declaring it “inadmissible” in all cases.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster