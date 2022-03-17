In my view, President Joe Biden is a transnational arsonist who is an accomplice to starting the bonfire of vanities in Ukraine. Yes, he helped to light the fire and now acts like he didn’t and wants to be the hero for helping to put it out.

I believe that Biden wants to divert America’s attention away from the horrendous first year of his presidency. He wants to show, somehow, that he can be an effective, strong leader, even though he helped to create the awful crisis in Ukraine.

I believe that Biden must be removed from office for his feckless leadership, weaknesses, ineptitude and misstatements that lit the fire in Ukraine.

On Jan. 19, Biden said to the whole world: “It depends on what it (Russia) does. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we have to fight about what to do or not do. My guess is he (Vladimir Putin) will move in, he’s got to do something.”

Ukraine was devastated by the apparent “green light” that Biden broadcast to Putin in this weak, befuddling statement. And so began the bonfire of vanities that Putin gladly thrust himself into.

The fire that Biden started in Ukraine is real and, as an accessory, Biden must be held accountable. Yes, we do need to put out this fire. We do need to support Ukraine. We don’t know if we can save it. But this evil man Putin was encouraged to set fires by weak Biden.

Donald Lamb

West Donegal Township