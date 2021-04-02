It is a tradition that the U.S. president addresses Congress early in the year to fulfill the U.S. Constitution requirement of Article II, Section 3: “He shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union.”

President Joe Biden has neglected this duty. You might be thinking that Biden is a terrible public speaker, but I believe the real reason could be more obvious than that.

When former President Donald Trump left office, the state of the union was strong. Even in the midst of a terrible pandemic, the U.S. was largely energy independent, consumer confidence was strong and the stock market was reaching historic highs as Americans were getting back to work. Trump’s energy was astounding.

To say this was a tough act to follow would be an understatement. How could Biden address Congress and the country and explain how, in just a few weeks, he single-handedly killed the Keystone XL pipeline and thousands of energy sector jobs? He would also need to explain the rising cost of gasoline and the total disaster I believe he caused at the Mexican border to a concerned public.

How could Biden tell Americans that he wants to stop border wall construction and make assault weapons illegal when there’s a $19 million fence and protection system around the U.S. Capitol that’s patrolled by troops, some of whom have assault weapons?

Congress deserves to be safe, but no one else?

If you voted for Biden and you don’t miss Trump’s America, then I believe that what the conservative websites say about you is all true.

Dale Horst

Elizebeth Township