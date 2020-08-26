When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris walked across the stage last week, both wearing masks, and Biden confirmed that Harris would be his running mate, I felt something that I have not felt in almost four years — hope!

Hope that decent, honest and experienced leaders will soon be in the White House. Hope that the cold-hearted lunacy of the present administration will soon become history. And hope that true leadership can begin to clean up the mess left by President Donald Trump and his lackeys in the Senate.

Hope that the daily chaos, narcissism, lies, lack of empathy and poor response to the pandemic — including the callous disregard for the 177,000-plus Americans who have perished as a result — will soon be replaced with empathy, actual facts and courage.

We are in need of an honest dose of hope in this country, and for me it begins with Biden and Harris.

Everyone, please do your research and then vote!

Kathy Fitz

Cornwall

Lebanon County