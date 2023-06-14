This is in response to the June 7 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Critical of reasons to support Trump.”

The writer wonders who died in Donald Trump’s place in Vietnam because of Trump’s bone spurs. I’ve heard this argument before, but President Joe Biden’s military deferments are never mentioned.

Biden had more military deferments than Trump. Where is Biden’s backbone? Or does he get a pass on this issue because he is a Democrat and, as a result, is not held to the same standards as Republicans?

John Andes

Washington Boro