On March 27, there was a horrific shooting in a Nashville, Tennessee, elementary school. I am a retired teacher and a great-grandmother, so I can relate to this news from several perspectives.

I watched President Joe Biden address an audience shortly after the tragedy occurred. After his giddy, silly greeting to his audience, he segued to the Nashville shooting, concentrating on the firearms used by the shooter.

It was his usual political response to all such events — guns are the root of all evil and Republicans are complicit.

What I consider evil is Biden’s blasé attitude toward fentanyl. Biden seems to ignore the consequences of allowing thousands of immigrants, some carrying fentanyl, into our country. As our president, he could remedy this tragedy, but he ignores the thousands of deaths attributed to fentanyl. Instead, he blames everyone else, especially Republicans.

Biden has been the most disappointing president ever! Our next dilemma involves his role of appeaser, rather than strong negotiator, which may bring us to living under the Chinese government’s sovereignty.

Be ready for the next election. Replace Biden and the leftist Democrats!

Peggy Atkins

East Hempfield Township