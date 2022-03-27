True leaders don’t play the “blame game.” George Washington didn’t blame the lack of supplies as a reason to take him away from his mission of defeating the British. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower didn’t blame the poor weather for a difficult landing at Normandy.

President Joe Biden and his administration seem to be focused on blaming other people and other dynamics for their lack of addressing key issues facing our country.

It’s always someone or something else that is keeping them from performing. Blaming others means two things. First, they don’t want to address the issue. Second, they don’t know how to address the issue. Both are demonstrations of a lack of leadership.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township