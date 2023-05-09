The Biden family corruption activities are finally coming home to roost after being protected for years by the Washington, D.C., swamp. The Biden family influence-peddling scheme is circling around the whole Biden family, and the liberal media continue their conspiracy by failing to report the negative news.

Hunter Biden’s famous abandoned laptop was brought to a Wilmington, Delaware, shop for repair in April 2019. The shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, after observing potential incriminating evidence found on the laptop, said he contacted the FBI twice, in October 2019 and again in November 2019.

Both times, he said, the FBI agents showed no interest in the laptop’s incriminating evidence and refused to take the laptop unless Hunter Biden’s pornographic activities involved children.

Later, in December 2019, the FBI reluctantly came to pick up the laptop. And then nothing happened.

Isaac, knowing powerful people were involved and fearing for his life, sold his repair shop and moved to Colorado. Read his 2022 book, “American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth.”

After almost four years, the Department of Justice just now decided to interview Hunter Biden!

One of Hunter Biden’s business partners received $3 million from a Chinese energy company and distributed $1.3 million to Biden family members. For doing what?

There are more than 150 Biden family banking suspicious activity reports being investigated for potential criminal activity in money transfers.

An IRS special agent seeking whistleblower protection claims the IRS is slow-walking Hunter Biden’s tax investigation.

To aid President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, 51 intelligence agents collectively published a letter falsely suggesting Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

Phillip Rule

Manheim Township