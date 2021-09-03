I will never forget the look on President George W. Bush’s face as an aide whispered to him the unfolding events of the 9/11 attack on America.

That vacuous stare was a grave and symbolic portent of our country’s next 20 years of a futile attempt to bring our version of democracy to a civilization that had thrived and was fashioned on governance via tribal conflict.

That attempt resulted in more than 2,400 U.S. military deaths and nearly 20,000 wounded U.S. military men and women who may forever endure the mental and physical scars they sustained.

President Joe Biden has recognized the insanity of these two decades of mindless experimentation. Although his decision to withdraw our servicemen and servicewomen from Afghanistan may result in his becoming a one-term president, his heroic decision will ultimately survive the machinations of politically motivated pundits who have deliberately and obviously forgotten the politically based decision to invade the Middle East.

Vic Poirier

Martic Township