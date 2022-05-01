Separate from the policy disagreements, I just hate to watch President Joe Biden talk. It makes me sad to see a president like this — seemingly frail, missing more brain cells every month and trying to hide behind a “Wizard of Oz”-type structure that everyone can see through.

What makes it even worse is that this doesn’t even seem to be our president most days. I believe there is a group of anonymous staffers who figure out what needs to be said, tell him what to say, write it for him and then recast it after the fact when he gets it wrong.

This is not my idea of what our founders expected.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata