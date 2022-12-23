There have been more than 2.7 million U.S. border encounters since President Joe Biden was inaugurated. Some of those crossing the border are bringing fentanyl (from China), which is killing a lot of people in America.

If and when Title 42 ends, I believe there will be a rush of migrants coming across the border. The government gives migrants supplies and assistance from the taxes that we pay.

President Joe Biden seemingly does not care about this issue. I believe that he wants them to eventually become voters and get free Medicare.

Meanwhile, we are still paying high prices for gas, groceries and heating oil.

Jim Hagy

New Holland