I was going to write this letter as a rebuttal to the Aug. 15 letter “Lack of concern about attempted treason.”

However, the more I read the letter and the angrier I became, I thought, “If I reply and speak my opinion, I would be as ignorant and closed-minded as the person who originally sent the letter.”

No thanks. I don’t wish to be a part of President Joe Biden’s “transparent unity,” which in my opinion is creating civil unrest throughout America on purpose.

However, I do wish to write a rebuttal to the letter writer’s final paragraph, which partly states: “I pray that our democracy is able to endure the ongoing authoritarian threat posed by Trump and his followers.” I know God has his America in his hands and will deal with the evil that has infiltrated his America. I also pray that God will remove the veil from the eyes of people, such as the letter writer, so that you may see what I view as the evil deeds that Biden and his evil “demoncrats” — Biden’s followers — are projecting. And see what I view as the awful threat of Marxism or communism.

I also pray that our children and our grandchildren do not have to succumb to this un-American way of life, and that they will only know freedom, and not the letter writer’s idea of democracy. May God bless America.

Joyce M. Ducati

Warwick Township