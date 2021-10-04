Recently a flurry of letters, as well as some politicians, has criticized harshly President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, stating essentially that we "abandoned our loyal Afghan friends and we left billions in weapons and war material for the Taliban."

Even former President Donald Trump reportedly expressed the intention to leave Afghanistan — 20 years with no results were unacceptable. Few criticized him then.

According to these Biden critics, the planning was shoddy or lacking. Who should have been responsible? We have the finest military establishment that a $738 billion annual budget can buy, with scores of top planners at every level. They should have done the planning and execution as part of their duty.

Could the weapons have been saved by transporting them to Pakistan? After World War II, most weapons and machines were disposed of by dumping them in the Pacific Ocean or selling for scrap because the makers did not want them saved; it might be bad for future sales. Could that be why they were left behind in Afghanistan? Who benefited most because of the 20 years of this “war"? Unquestionably, in my view, it was the military-industrial complex.

So I believe letter writers' vitriol is better aimed at the people who are responsible for this mess by not stepping forward to do their job. We should pity the dead and the injured and their families, and vow not to let it happen again.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township

