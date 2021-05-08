There is an expression that says “you reap what you sow.”

For those of you who voted for President Joe Biden, watch what is being sown:

1. Our southern border seems to be totally out of control. Who will pay for the thousands of immigrants crossing the border illegally, their education and their medical expenses?

2. When the Keystone XL pipeline was shut down, it eliminated work opportunities for thousands of Americans. Watch the gas prices go up as we potentially lose our energy independence.

3. We spent $1.9 trillion on the American Rescue Plan. It’s supposedly for COVID-19 relief, but only a small portion of the money went specifically toward that. Most of it seemingly went toward pork projects for the Democrats. Don’t you think that our needy people are more important than the National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities at this point in time?

4. I believe our military is being weakened by being trained to be more “sensitive.” Do we want a sensitive military or a powerful military to be there when China gets an upper hand, which it sure seems to be working on? (And how about that embarrassing meeting between our delegation and the Chinese delegation in March?)

5. Taxes on some will be going up, as indicated by Biden’s proposals. In my view, small businesses will be hurt.

6. And look up the difference between “equity” and “equality.” I believe that girls sports are in jeopardy.

Finally, I would like to ask you who is really running the White House? In my view, it doesn’t look like Joe Biden is.

Toni Saghirian

Penn Township