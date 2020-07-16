I am disappointed. In the July 10 LNP | LancasterOnline. There was extensive coverage of Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign stops in Lancaster and other parts of Pennsylvania, including above the fold on A1 and a full page with big photos on A4.

By contrast, the coverage of presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania campaign stops the same day was relegated to a small portion of the front page, a small portion of A9, two small photos and no “2020 Election” logo.

I realize most of Lancaster County is Republican, but how about some more balanced coverage for the Democratic campaign?

Sue Seevers

East Hempfield Township