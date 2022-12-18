Unlike what I viewed as the baseless Donald Trump/Russia collusion show trial led by U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, I believe there is enough evidence of corruption in the Biden family to hold our president accountable.

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, apparently was showered with millions of dollars from foreign countries and businesses, even though he seemingly had little more to offer than a law degree and access to his father, who was vice president and eventually president.

Evidence from Hunter Biden’s laptop, his former business associate Tony Bobulinski and the FBI should make what I believe to be Biden corruption crystal-clear and understandable. Hunter Biden will, of course, have his defenders and allies in the legacy media to cover up and deflect any responsibility from his father, as I believe they’ve been doing for more than two years.

But if enough criminality is exposed, even U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland will be forced to appoint a special counsel.

President Biden must be impeached by the U.S. House to bring this under-reported matter to public attention. But only televised House hearings will finally bring accountability to the president I believe to be the nation’s most corrupt ever. It may be difficult for even Democratic senators to vote against conviction if enough corruption is exposed and the media are finally forced to report it, as they should have been doing!

If the Republicans have the same tenacity the Democrats had in persecuting Donald Trump, the Biden corruption may finally be exposed and we can find out if our president is compromised.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township