The last presidential debate gave us a look at the real Joe Biden. In my view, he is a weak and frail old man. A man who looked at his watch during the debate. I’m guessing Biden hoped it was soon over, so he could have his cocoa and go to bed.

How would Biden be able to handle hourslong meetings with world leaders? There’s no way, in my view, he would be able to handle the duties of president. The president of the United States doesn’t call it a day at 9 a.m. Biden would be totally worn out just doing 10% of the things President Donald Trump does every day.

Those around Biden must see how out of it he seems to be. How he struggles many times just to put a sentence together. Why don’t they just tell him to hang it up? Biden and his wife should have retired to Florida 20 years ago.

I know there are people who hate Trump, but “come on, man,” I don’t think Biden can handle being president. And vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris is, in my view, a radical leftist who would destroy our country. I wouldn’t trust Biden and Harris to manage just one McDonald’s restaurant.

If you want to know what America would be like with Biden/Harris, just look at a large city that has been governed by Democratic leaders for decades (Baltimore, Chicago and Philadelphia, for example). America has been blessed with a great leader in Trump. We need another four years with Trump in the White House.

Bruce Keller

Annville

Lebanon County