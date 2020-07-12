On July 3 and the Fourth of July there was news coverage about President Donald Trump and why he is the best candidate for the U.S.

What I continue to ask: Why, with all the evil that I believe is in this one man, do people continue to support him? The man in the White House continues to make a fool of the United States.

His relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin is beyond understanding. At his Mount Rushmore rally, Trump outdid himself. His campaign essentially discouraged the wearing of masks and social distancing. He constantly downplays this virus.

Trump is running away from the virus, which has already taken so many lives and continues to spread throughout the country. Never has he fully addressed all we have gone through in the past months.

In his Fourth of July speech, Trump said that schools were essentially brainwashing our children: “Children are taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes but that were villains.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He told his crowd that there was a “campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.” He stated that he will preserve Confederate monuments and symbols of slavery.

I believe the world is shaking its head at our president. Joe Biden might not have been my first choice for the Democratic nomination, but he will certainly bring back civility, honor, recognition and integrity to the United States.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township