Remember candidate Joe Biden’s promises to “listen to science” and “open schools”? Most private schools have successfully stayed open for most of the past year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and many scientists agree that it’s safe to open schools to in-person instruction, if certain guidelines are followed.

The powerful teachers unions, among the largest Democratic Party donors, have resisted opening schools. So, especially in blue states, some public schools stay partially or completely closed.

But about $130 billion in taxpayer dollars are going to K-12 education in the recently approved American Rescue Plan for “COVID-19 relief.”

Our children suffer and the unions seemingly get rewarded. Sickening!

Then we had Biden promising that he had a plan to defeat COVID-19. So far, his plan seems to be to deny former President Donald Trump any credit — while merely building on what Trump already put into place.

Remember candidate Biden’s promise to bring everyone together and be a president for all the people? Yet he sits idly by without condemning what many view as media censorship of conservative speech, including that of the former president. Then, Biden’s party passes what I view as a massive, progressive dream list of pork-laden wasteful spending — $1.9 trillion! — without a single Republican vote. I believe that COVID-19 relief could have been accomplished months ago for at least $1 trillion less.

Biden’s next massive bill, being written behind closed doors right now, is seemingly a massive tax bill disguised as infrastructure spending. Remember campaign Biden’s promise to not raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000? Stand by!

Then-President Trump campaigned on “Promises made, promises kept.” Biden’s slogan should be “Promises spoken, promises broken.”

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township