How should we have left Afghanistan? The answer is simple. First, evacuate the vulnerable Americans who are in the country. Second, evacuate those people who have helped the United States and deserve our protection from reprisals when we leave. Third, evacuate the U.S. troops who are still remaining.

This protects the vulnerable people whom troops are there to protect, and I believe it is the way any withdrawal should be done.

President Joe Biden is a total buffoon for not doing this and — as he is the commander in chief of the U.S. forces — I believe he should be impeached and held accountable for the damage he has done to our country.

Richard Gunning

Manheim Township