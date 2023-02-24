I am writing in response to the Feb. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “What’s happening with administration?” That letter discussed the materials needed to manufacture electric vehicles.

The main components of electric vehicle batteries are lithium and cobalt. The major suppliers of these two metals are Chile and the Democratic Republic of Congo. While it is true that, globally, China is currently the major manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, the Biden administration is working to address this.

According to the energy sector newsletter Utility Dive last November, “The Biden administration has been pushing to bolster the (United States’) lithium battery production capabilities for more than a year. The effort includes funding and resources for domestic lithium mining and the end-to-end supply chain, including the processing and manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries.”

In other words, the Biden administration is calmly, competently and successfully working to domestically source electric vehicle battery production.

A Volkswagen plant in Tennessee now manufactures electric vehicle batteries. This is in response to the requirement in the Inflation Reduction Act that battery components be extracted and processed in the United States to qualify for a $7,500 tax credit. Battery producer LG is also working with Honda and GM to manufacture batteries domestically. A Nevada plant currently recycles 95% of used electric vehicle battery components.

Rather than throwing up our hands and declaring failure, we should applaud that American ingenuity and resolve are being used to shift battery production to the United States.

As President Joe Biden is fond of saying, “It’s never ever a good bet to bet against America.”

Laurel Hess

Warwick Township