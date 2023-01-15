President Joe Biden blames former President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and anyone else when he has a gaffe.

Wake up, Joe.

The inflation rate was around 1% and the national average gas price was $2.39 per gallon when Biden took office in January 2021.

The inflation rate was between 7% and 9% for most of 2022, while the national average gas price peaked near $5 per gallon.

Biden thinks that gas dropping from nearly $5 — which was caused by his attacks on the fossil fuel industry when he took office — to its current price of around $3.27 is an accomplishment.

I believe that our southern border was much more secure when Trump was in charge and building more of the wall.

Biden blames a broken immigration policy — while the immigrants coming here illegally thank him for his essentially open border. The drug cartels seem to be in control and are making billions due to Biden’s inability to address the situation.

Biden and the Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which fueled inflation, according to many economists. I believe that we’re heading toward a major recession if things don’t turn around.

Now that Republicans control the U.S. House, they have indicated that they will investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop and possible corruption by the Biden family. Elon Musk exposed the Twitter emails, which show what I believe was that social media platform’s interference in the 2020 election.

I ask anyone who voted for Biden if they actually believe he is doing a good job. If so, look at your retirement account. It is estimated that about 60% of American families live paycheck to paycheck.

John Nickle

Manheim Township