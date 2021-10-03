Once again, our feckless, incompetent and dangerous president stated, “My first responsibility as president is to protect the American people.” Really! Perhaps the hundreds of Americans left behind terrorist lines in Afghanistan would disagree.

On Day 1 of his presidency President Joe Biden essentially began opening our southern border, a border that former President Donald Trump fought hard and alone to secure. We may have tons of dangerous drugs pouring into our country, along with attempts by about 1.3 million migrants to illegally enter the United States and ignore our immigration laws this year. Most of these migrants don’t speak English, so gaining employment will be difficult for those who want to work. Those who can work may take jobs from American workers. Many migrants have small children or health issues that might drain limited medical and welfare resources. There are likely terrorists, criminals and gang members crossing the unprotected border, too.

So how does our president stand before America and make such a pronouncement? Does his “first responsibility as president” to ensure the safety of the American people only apply when he is pushing an edict forcing COVID-19 vaccine on some people or mask mandates that I believe are crippling businesses?

Why is the safety of Americans abandoned in Afghanistan, future crime victims of illegally migrating foreigners and families destroyed by the tons of drugs that may be flowing across our border seemingly of no concern to our president, his invisible vice president or the clueless head of the United States Department of Homeland Security? Or to the leftist media activists?

Do you feel safe?

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township