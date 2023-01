I just wanted to express my congratulations to LNP | LancasterOnline for burying the article about the discovery of more classified documents in President Joe Biden’s home on Page A12 of the Jan. 15 edition.

It seems to me that you run cover for the Democrats. If so, do you do it for free or do you charge them? If you do charge them, how much is the charge? Just asking for a friend.

Don Carson

East Earl Township