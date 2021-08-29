The Aug. 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline reported on an Associated Press poll showing President Joe Biden’s approval rating at 54%, “slightly down” from 59%. The short article further explains the dip as being caused by a summer slump, the nation’s deep polarization, a drop in support among Republicans and independents and “other storm clouds gathering over Biden’s presidency.”

What a kind way to say that self-inflicted disasters created by, in my view, a mentally diminished president are now spinning out of control.

Would President Donald Trump have received such a kind and generous explanation?

This is the only recent poll I could find with Biden’s approval rating above 50%. Why would LNP | LancasterOnline choose to print what I believe is a politically motivated piece by the AP on the national news page, when it seemingly belongs in the Perspective section?

Other reputable polls, not chosen to be printed by LNP | LancasterOnline that day, show Biden’s ratings under water. The NBC poll shows 49% approval and 48% disapproval. The national opinion poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos has Biden’s approval rating at 46% and disapproval at 49%. The New York Post on Aug. 21 reported a poll showing Biden’s approval at 47.8% and disapproval at 48.6%. Even the poll from what I view as the ultra-left Washington Post reported Biden’s approval at only 49.6%.

Rather than addressing disasters like illegal immigration, crime, Afghanistan and sending Vice President Kamala Harris to Asia, Biden seems focused on creating racial division, avoiding questions from reporters and passing $4.5 trillion in spending bills that I believe are full of giveaways and will increase inflation.

I don’t blame Biden; I blame the voters who knew all about him and still voted for him.

Phillip Rule

Manheim Township