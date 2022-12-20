I think I would get no argument in stating that Lancaster County is one of the most caring and generous populaces you can find anywhere.

That said, if you want an indication of how far what I view as President Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies have cascaded down to all levels of Lancaster County, reflect on the recent results of the ExtraGive.

Year over year ExtraGive donations were down $5.7 million, or 36%. I am not minimizing this year’s $10.1 million in donations as trivial, but I am pointing out that people just don’t have the money to be as generous as in the past. There were more than 5,000 fewer ExtraGive donors this year.

The unintended consequence is that the organizations that normally fund programs and efforts for the less fortunate in Lancaster County now have less money to spend, impacting those in need.

In my view, all levels of society are being impacted by the Biden administration’s policies. This is a contradiction to the promises that he made. I don’t know of a clearer indication of how the Biden administration is not helping the American people.

What more do Biden apologists need to see to understand the economic damage he is inflicting?

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township