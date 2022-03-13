In all my 65 years, I have never seen an administration so out of touch with the American people as this current one.

Poll after poll shows that Americans are most concerned with inflation, rising gas prices, the southern border and crime. Not climate change and voting rights, two of the issues this administration is primarily focused on.

We need to resume producing more of our own energy and not go to foreign countries who despise us and beg them for oil.

And for White House press secretary Jen Psaki to stand there and say there are 9,000 approved drilling permits that are not being used, without saying that these permits are filled with strict regulations, is an insult.

If gas prices keep rising, it will have a trickle-down effect. People won’t be able to go places, thus affecting the hospitality industry — again causing layoffs and businesses to close. However, President Joe Biden and his administration seemingly don’t give a darn about that. In my view, they have managed to ruin our way of life in less than one year, and we still have almost three years of these ineffective people.

And Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly has no clue either. She was supposed to do something about the southern border, and that is an absolute failure. But she does know that Ukraine is a smaller country that is bordered by Russia, a larger country.

It’s not “God bless the USA and the American people,” it’s God help us all!

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township