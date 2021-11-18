President Joe Biden and his administration are not, in my view, up to the job of governing the United States. Here are some items they have been unable to manage.

First, as reported in The Wall Street Journal, we are suffering from the worst inflation in 31 years. Biden owns this.

Biden owns the Afghanistan debacle. He owns the southern border dysfunction. A place that Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly prefers not to visit often.

Biden is trying to convince the American people that his “Build Back Better” bill is a “free lunch.” When have you had a “free lunch”? Never, I guess. So how long will we, our children, their children and more generations thereafter be paying for this “free lunch”? Consider this: One million seconds is about 11 days; one trillion seconds is about 31,709 years.

What about the goals Biden proposed at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland? Will we continue to beg our enemies to provide us with more oil to keep gas prices lower? How much more will we finance our enemies to support his ridiculous goals? Biden owns this.

As citizens, now is the time to push back on this administration. Do it peacefully and within the legal guidelines of Biden’s Justice Department that has attempted to silence parents in our schools.

When we have the opportunity, we must oppose these outrageous agendas. We need to ensure we do not lose America and all it stands for in the world. May God bless America!

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township